ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. One of the men was shot multiple times and died on the scene from his injuries.
The other man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital for treatment. No other information was released. No word yet on who the suspect is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.