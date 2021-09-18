KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon. 

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. One of the men was shot multiple times and died on the scene from his injuries.

The other man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital for treatment. No other information was released. No word yet on who the suspect is.  

