St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday evening.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was shot and killed in the 5300 block of Core Brilliante just after 9 p.m. between the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods.
Police said a teenager was also shot at the scene and was taken to a hospital. The teen was shot in the foot.
No other information was released.
