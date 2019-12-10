ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were shot in north St. Louis shortly after noon Monday.
One man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg in the 2200 block of W. Palm.
Following the double shooting, Antonio Boyd, 52, was pronounced dead. The second shooting victim, described as a 51-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
