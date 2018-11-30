NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police said a man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that happened in north St. Louis Friday night.
The accident happened in the 5000 block of Union around 7:40 p.m. Police said the man was a passenger in one of the cars.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
