ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in north St. Louis County.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said a man and a woman were on a motorcycle going eastbound on N. Highway 67 around 12:43 p.m. A red Cadillac sedan was going southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road and was turning westbound on N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle crashed into it at the intersection.
Police said the man from the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he later died. The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac didn't need any medical treatment.
