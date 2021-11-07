ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A man died in a mobile home fire in St. Charles Sunday afternoon according to fire investigators with City of St. Charles.
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Pembrook Drive and N. Overbrook Drive.
A neighbor said they saw smoke coming from the mobile home and called 911. When fire crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flame coming from the rear of the home.
"We encountered a lot of content in the home that made it difficult to perform the search and to navigate through the trailer," Captain Kyle Longienette said.
Neighbors tell News 4 the man lived alone. He has not been identified. Missouri State Fire Marshall will assist with the investigation because it was a fatality.
According to Capt. Longienette, it is not yet known whether the home had working smoke detectors. But it's an important reminder.
"This is a tragic, unfortunately timed, reminder of that we always talk about changing your clocks and change your smoke detector battery. This is an unfortunate situation that occurred and we can't say whether it was a contributing factor but this is a reminder that the risk of fire is real," he said.
