ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A New Baden man was killed after he rear-ended a tractor trailer overnight Thursday.
Blake Rodgers, 31, was driving a 2011 Kia Optima on Illinois Route 161 when he rear-ended a Freightliner tractor trailer that was slowing to stop near I-64. The accident happened just before 3:00 a.m.
Rodgers was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the semi was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.