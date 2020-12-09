ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after his car crashed into a tree in south St. Louis late Tuesday night.
The single-car crash happened just around 10:45 p.m. along River Des Peres near Loughborough.
Authorities have not released any other details.
