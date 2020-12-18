ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a late-night shooting in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man was fatally shot in the area of Kossuth and Prairie around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said they believe the shooting victim is in this 30s.
Police have not released any details regarding a possible suspect.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.