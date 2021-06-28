ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a late-night crash in north St. Louis.
Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a 2016 GMC Acadia was speeding on a wet roadway in the 7300 block of Hall Street when it traveled off the road and started to "barrel roll," according to police. A woman driving a 2015 Dodge Dart saw the incident and tried to avoid the GMC Acadia but was unable to stop and crashed into the Acadia.
The driver of the Acadia was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Authorities have not publicly identified him.
The driver of the Dart was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.