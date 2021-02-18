ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a late-night South City shooting.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times at Oregon and Keokuk in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The fatal shooting marks the 27th homicide in the City of St. Louis so far this year.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
