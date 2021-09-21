A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Alcott around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a late-night double shooting in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Alcott. According to police, a man was pronounced dead after the shooting. The second person was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital with a non-life injury.

The deceased man’s identity has not been released. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

