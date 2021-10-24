KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a Jennings shooting Sunday afternoon. 

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found the man shot in the 2500 block of Oepts Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. The man died on the scene from his injuries. 

No information was released on a possible suspect. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time. 

