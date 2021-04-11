ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a north St. Louis County crash late Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was driving southbound on Lucas and Hunt and was trying to turn east onto Eagle Valley Drive when a pickup truck hit him. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. in Jennings.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released. Call the department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.