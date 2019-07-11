HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A High Ridge man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
Police said Jordan Nation-Webb, 21, was riding in a 2004 Ford Mustang headed westbound on Route F at 10:45 Wednesday night when the driver of the car lost control and slid off the left side of the road.
Police believed speed was a factor in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with moderate injuries.
