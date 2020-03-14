ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 170.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G8 lost control of his car going northbound on I-170 just north of I-70 and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer around 4:06 p.m.
The driver of the Trailblazer, later identified as 46-year-old Corey Patrick, then lost control of his vehicle after he was struck. MSHP said he left the roadway, hit a tree and then struck a concrete barrier.
Patrick was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The driver and occupant of the Pontiac suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.