WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating what led to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.
Police said a man had been driving erratically on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon, crashed into several cars and was then killed when his car overturned west of Wentzville Parkway.
The accident happened before 2:00 p.m. and has impacted traffic in the area.
No other information was made immediately available.
