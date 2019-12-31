ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on Chouteau Ave near 14th Street Tuesday night.
Police said a man in his 50s was killed around 6 p.m. His identity has not been released.
Officers are working to get a description of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this please call St. Louis police (314) 231-1212.
