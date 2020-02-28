SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A crash on Frank Scott Parkway in St. Clair County left a man dead Friday.
Officers responded to a two vehicle crash at 10:11 a.m.
A van traveling eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway crossed the center line of traffic and hit another 102-year-old Clarence A. Trittley, of Belleville, in his vehicle.
Tritley was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The other driver is not being identified at this time due to an ongoing investigation.
Police say there is no indication that alcohol or drugs was a factor.
The crash closed the roadway between Greenmount Road and Hartmann Lane around 11:15 a.m.
