ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The man was found at Ridge and Arlington around 10:40 a.m.
The Homicide Division and Medical Examiner were called to the scene.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.