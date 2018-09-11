ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 20-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood late Monday night has been identified.
Police say Kiren Jones was found in the 1200 block of Hamiliton around 9 p.m.
The man, who is described as being in his 20s, was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Minerva Avenue.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Division responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
