FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Ferguson.
A car caught fire after crashing into an electrical traffic signal pole near New Halls Ferry and Pershall just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the driver, 22-year-old Donovan Jones, was speeding on the eastbound Interstate 270 ramp when it sled off the road.
Jones died at the scene, police said.
