ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in south St. Louis City Monday afternoon.
Police said the man was found in the area of Minnesota Ave and Osage Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 12:55 p.m. Monday.
The man, who police say is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he later died.
A shooting 40 minutes before this one left one man killed and another injured in North City.
You can call Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 if you have any information, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
