NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead and another injured.
Just before 1 a.m., officers arrived to a home near Broadway and Freemont where they found a man shot in the leg and another victim with a graze wound.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
