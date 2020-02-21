ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being partially ejected during a crash in St. Louis’ DeBaliviere Place neighborhood Thursday night.
Police said a 2015 Jeep Patriot was speeding in the 5600 block of Delmar when it attempted to pass a 2007 Ford Edge and crashed into a curb, the other car and eventually hit a utility pole. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three people inside the Ford, including a 3-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Accident Reconstruction crews are handling the ongoing investigation.
