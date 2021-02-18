LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Old Monroe man was killed after a crash on Highway 79 Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Roger Flerlage was driving southbound on Highway 79 around 7:20 a.m. He lost control of his vehicle due to ice on the road and crossed the center line. He struck another vehicle head-on.
Flerlage was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
