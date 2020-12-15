NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A late night crash on Interstate 70 left a man dead Sunday.
The accident happened on westbound Interstate 70 at Cass Ave just north of downtown around 11:30 p.m. Police said 41-year-old Terrell Clifton Madison was speeding in a red Chevrolet Camero when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
The Camero then crashed into a large highway sign before coming to a stop in the center lane.
Madison was ejected from his car. He later died at the scene, police said.
The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.
