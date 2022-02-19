Man killed in crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an accident near Farmington, Mo. Friday evening.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hillsboro Road and Conway Road. Curtis Persons, of Farmington, was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Conway Road when he hit a 1998 White Ford L8501 going northbound on Hillsboro Road.
Persons was pronounced dead at the scene.
