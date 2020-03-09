Man killed in Berkeley double shooting

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man was killed after a double shooting in Berkeley Monday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Police Department said two men were walking in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue after 5:45 p.m. Monday when unknown suspect(s) drove by and fired shots at them.
Police said both men were taken to a hospital. One of the man, a 28-year-old, later died from his injuries.
The other man’s injuries aren’t life threatening, police said.
No other information was released.
