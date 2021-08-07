Nebraska homi 8-6

Police on the scene of a homicide Friday at 4 p.m. on Nebraska.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Nebraska. Police found a wounded man lying in the front yard of a home. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 314-444-5371 to reach the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

No other information was made available.

