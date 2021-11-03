ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was found dead following a Wednesday morning apartment fire, the St. Louis Fire Department said.
A fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood just before 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said a man was found dead after they extinguished the flames.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb & Arson team are investigating the cause of the fire along with fire officials.
