Man killed in accident involving truck in Bethalto, Illinois

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was killed when he tried to pass another car and was hit by a truck in Bethalto, Illinois Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 900 block of S. Morehead Road around 4:45 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a man driving southbound tried to pass another car on a curve, went into the northbound lane and collided with a truck going northbound. 

The man was the only person inside the car; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were taken to a local hospital.

