Man killed in 2-alarm fire in St. Louis County identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 50-year-old man was killed in an early Monday morning fire in West County.
The two-alarm fire took place before 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Prospect Village Lane, south of Manchester. Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the 4-unit apartment building.
Firefighter began evacuting other apartments as they were unable to get inside the fully engulfed unit. Corey Haleen, 50, was found dead inside. No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but believed to be accidental.
