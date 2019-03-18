ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash which closed I-70 early Sunday morning.

The accident, which involved five vehicles, happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, closing off I-70 in both directions near the Salisbury exit. 

Police said the accident left several injuries. One victim, 21-year-old Justin Walker, of St. Louis, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

I-70 crash

A multi-vehicle crash on I-70 killed one person and left the highway closed in both directions.
I-70 crashed car

A car is severely damaged following a multi-vehicle crash on I-70.

