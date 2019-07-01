ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A man is dead after his vehicle crossed the center median on Highway 367 between the Clark Bridge and Lindbergh early Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Marner A. Varner was driving northbound on 367 when his vehicle traveled off the left of the road and crossed the center median.
The vehicle traveled into the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head on.
After impact, Varner's vehicle rotated and struck the front of a third vehicle.
3 women in both cars were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.
At 11 a.m., emergency crews reopened all lanes of traffic.
The is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
