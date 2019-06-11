TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a girl was injured after a crash involving a dump truck Monday morning near Troy, Missouri.
The crash happened on southbound Highway 61 south of Route KK around 9:15 a.m. All lanes of the roadway were closed while investigators were on the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 GMC Yukon hit the back of a dump truck.
The driver of the Yukon, 43-year-old Robert Richardson, was pronounced dead following the crash. The passenger in the vehicle, an 11-year-old girl, was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that neither of the people in the Yukon was wearing a seat belt at the time.
