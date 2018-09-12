ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in a South City alley late Tuesday night.

Michael Puckett, 56, was found shot in an alley in the 5400 block of Idaho around 10:15 p.m. Puckett was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to police, after Puckett was killed, the suspect left the area in his red 2017 Hyundai Tucson. 

No other information regarding the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

