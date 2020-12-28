ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot on Christmas Day.
The unidentified victim was found in the area of N. Florissant and Mallinckrodt during the early morning hours Christmas Day. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police said they were first called to the scene for a “drug overdose” and classified the incident as “suspicious.” A day later, the Medical Examiner determined the man had been shot, and detectives reclassified the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.