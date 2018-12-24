FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and two children were injured during a crash Saturday morning in Franklin County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials report that Preston Strittmatter, 44, of Villa Ridge, was killed when his 2009 Pontiac G5 crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox on St. Louis Rock Road east of Lakeshore Ave shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Strittmatter was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crash.
Three people in the Chevrolet, a 7-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 65-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Strittmatter was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.