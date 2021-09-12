WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed and a child was injured in a Wellston shooting early Saturday morning.
Investigators with the Major Case Squad said a man and a 5-year-old were shot in the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue at 3:50 a.m. on September 11. The man, 30-year-old Arion Burse, died from his injuries. The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A person of interest was taken into custody but no other information was released.
