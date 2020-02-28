FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a truck near Fenton early Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lee Siggers, Jr. was standing in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 west of Highway 141 when he was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 around 1:50 a.m.
The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
