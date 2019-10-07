MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was killed after allegedly confronting Maryland Heights police officers with a handgun Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police said the uniformed officers were confronted by a man in the residence, who drew a handgun toward them.
The three Maryland Heights officers then fired shots at him, police said. After being shot, the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene. Authorities later released an image of the weapon that was reportedly recovered.
Monday morning, St. Louis County police identified the man as 42-year-old Bradley Arning, of the 4400 block of El Paulo Court in St. Louis County.
Lloyd Hunter lives just a few yards away from where the incident happened. He told News 4 he was unaware of what was happening around the corner.
"I saw the ambulance come in first, then several police cars started coming in," Hunter said. "Sad that you can't have a peaceful neighborhood anywhere."
The officers who fired their service weapons were described as a 62-year-old sergeant with 40 years of law enforcement experience, a 63-year-old with 43 years of law enforcement experience and a 29-year-old with five years of law enforcement experience.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Editor’s note: In the initial report of the fatal shooting, St. Louis County police said Arning was pronounced dead at the scene.
