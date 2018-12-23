NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in North St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
There they found a man dead. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
No further information is known at this time.
This story will be updated when more information comes in.
