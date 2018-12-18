ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed by a MetroLink train after falling off the Busch Stadium stop platform, police said.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the MetroLink station. Police said Lyncha Johnson, 40, of Hafner Place, fell from the platform and was struck by the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MetroLink operations were halted following the incident Friday night but the trains are back on their normal schedule Saturday morning.
