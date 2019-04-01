ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was struck and killed in north St. Louis late Sunday night.
Around 9 p.m., a man in his 50s was struck in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge. According to police, the vehicle that hit the man drove from the scene before first responders arrived.
The man was not conscious when he was taken to the hospital. Authorities later classified the incident as a fatality.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.