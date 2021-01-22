ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends left signs with messages of love and longing in front of Mike Hayes' house. He was driving a car Wednesday when a police pursuit ended with the suspect's car crashing his, killing him on the north St. Louis County scene.
Rico Bailey was speeding away from officers when he crashed Hayes' car at Bellefontaine Road and Jennings Station Road just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hayes, 33, was killed at the scene and Bailey has been charged with murder.
"A one-of-a-kind man," Hayes' friend Charles McGill said. "Heartbreaking to see him gone."
Friends and family said he was a humble and supportive man.
"He was never the loud outspoken person, he was the soft and strong person, I mean he was wiling to help anybody," Hayes' father Terry Burks said. "Anybody needed help, he would help them."
Jojo Westside grew up with Hayes. He said Hayes was supportive and a comforting presence.
"Some people when you come there and talk to them they try to over talk you ... Mike would lend that ear, let you let it all out and then give his feedback," Westside said. "If you was in need for anything he'd lend a hand."
Friends say if someone was hungry, Hayes was known to reach into his pocket and pull out money to give to them so they could buy a meal.
"A great person, he was no selfish type of person. If you asked him he'll give to you," McGill said.
Hayes grew up in a north St. Louis neighborhood. We're told everyone on the block was pretty much either a family member or a friend. Hayes liked it so much that a few years ago he bought a house.
"He wanted to live on the street and raise his family in this neighborhood," Burks said.
He was raising a family in the neighborhood where he had grown up. Friends say they'll remember Hayes a humble and a one-of-a-kind man.
"Never nothing bad to say about him," McGill said.
