BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On what was Justin Jones’ 26th birthday, his family and friends are planning his funeral.
Jones was at a Berkeley Waffle House early Tuesday morning when a bullet hit him through a window and killed him. Investigators said someone outside the Waffle House on McDonnell Boulevard fired into the restaurant.
Police are looking for the shooter.
As the Waffle House reopens for business, others who knew Jones are finding it tough to move on from what happened.
“I met him when I was 14 in Freshman year. We instantly kind of clicked up,” said Jones’ friend, Tyale McNary.
McNary said the pair lived familiar lives as they both experienced a rough up-bringing.
“It’s deeper than friendship,” McNary said. “That’s my brother. I spent the morning with his mother.”
Jones and McNary were members of the Gentlemen of Vision mentoring program. Marlon Wharton started the program 10 years ago.
“I am still in shock because this is someone I watched grow up from a teenager to a grown man,” Wharton said.
Wharton, who mentors dozens of young men, has a message for Jones’ killer.
"You've put a hole in the hearts of his mother and family. How is that fair to any family to be missing a son who stood for something something positive?" Wharton asked.
In video posted on social media, Jones raps against the killings of several St. Louis-area children last summer.
“[Gentlemen of Vision] kind of grabbed us by the neck, spun us around, and told us we did not have to be mad at the world and there were other routes for us to take,” McNary said.
Police have not said whether this was a targeted or random attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.