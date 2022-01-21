Man killed, another injured in Thursday afternoon shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a north St. Louis shooting Thursday afternoon.
Lakwan Echols, 19, of Florissant, and another 19-year-old were dropped off to a local hospital around 4:40 p.m. after a shooting in the 5300 block of Terry. Echols was later pronounced dead. The other man was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
