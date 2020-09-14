SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight South City shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
At 1:30 a.m., officers arrived to the QuikTrip in the 2800 block of Gravois where they found a victim shot in the chest and arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.
Around the same time, detectives found 27-year-old Charles Jones dead in the middle of the 4000 block of Gravois.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
