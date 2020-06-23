ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday night.
The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Arlington.
Police said a second man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
No other details have been released.
